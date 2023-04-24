Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt was seen hilariously pushing over a West Brom defender during Sunderland’s goal celebrations as the Black Cats came from behind to pick up a big win at the Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s men moved above Millwall and Blackburn Rovers on goal difference to go sixth in the table with two games remaining.

West Brom went ahead through John Swift’s penalty in first-half stoppage time but Dennis Cirkin scored twice in the second half to complete an important turnaround.

During the celebrations for Cirkin’s headed equaliser, Gelhardt, who was subbed off after 77 minutes after being booked seven minutes earlier, was seen turning around to the man marking him at the back post and shoving him to the floor.

It is unclear why Gelhardt took issue with his opponent as the incident appeared to escape the eyes of the officials.

One Sunderland fan said in reaction to the viral clip: “He got kicked from pillar to post all game so good on him, he was class for us today by the way.”

Sunday’s game was Gelhardt’s 16th in a Sunderland shirt since joining on loan from Leeds in January. He has three goals and two assists in the north east.

The result means Sunderland are one point behind Coventry in fifth but just three points separate the Black Cats in sixth and Swansea in 11th. Blackburn and West Brom both have games in hand, with the Baggies two points behind Sunderland.

After the game, Mowbray hailed the impact of Cirkin after the left-back’s unlikely brace thrust Sunderland right into play-off contention.

“Dennis is a really powerful, aggressive guy – you just need to keep pushing him to believe in himself to go and do it,” said Mowbray.

“He’s undoubtedly got Premier League qualities – he’s a powerful unit and he’ll nick goals. He was playing left centre half of a three so I don’t know why he was in the box! Credit to the bravery of the team in that he played it forward and kept going and joined in.”

Sunderland face Watford next weekend before travelling to Preston North End for their final game of the season.

