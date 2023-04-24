Leicester City trio James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes are all set to be fit and available for Tuesday’s crunch Premier League meeting with Leeds United.

Maddison, who has nine goals and six assists in 24 league games this term, missed Saturday’s win over Wolves but Leicester boss Dean Smith expects him to return to action at Elland Road.

Vardy was forced off at half time against Wolves but is again due to be fit for the visit to Leeds. Barnes has missed the last two games for the Foxes but is in line to return against the Whites.

He has netted six times in seven games against Leeds, the most goals he has scored against a single club for Leicester.

The game will come ‘too soon’ for Northern Irish defender Jonny Evans who has played just 10 games this term amid a number of injury troubles.

Smith said of Vardy on Monday: “His ankle is fine. He’ll be training this morning. He’s available for selection which is important for us. He went into areas where we wanted him to go.

“We saw the runs he made for Tete’s chance and for the penalty. They’re the sorts of runs he needs to make.

“Tomorrow will be too soon for Jonny. Madders did a gym session and will train today. I’d expect him to be available.”

On Barnes, he said: “He’s available for selection. He’ll train again today and if there are no after effects, he’ll be available.”

Leeds United boss Javi Gracia is set to address the media in his pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon, which you can follow HERE.

