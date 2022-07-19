Palace and Leeds face-off Down Under

Leeds United are back in action this week as their pre-season preparations continue in Australia.

The Whites suffered defeat in their last outing Down Under, losing to Aston Villa 1-0, but they will have the chance to bounce back swiftly.

Results aren’t particularly important in summer friendly fixtures, but Jesse Marsch and his men will be looking to come out on top this week to gain confidence ahead of the new season.

Leeds will face Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in their next outing, and here we have rounded up all you need to know about the fixture.

When is Leeds United vs Crystal Palace?

Leeds will face rivals Palace late on Thursday, July 21, with the game kicking off at 11.05pm UK time.

The clash will run into the early hours of Friday morning, and it will be held at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

Is it on TV?

Fans can tune into Leeds’ clash with Palace on LUTV, the club’s official online video platform.

Supporters wanting to tune in will need to subscribe, if they haven’t already.

Alternatively, you can buy a match pass here for £4.99, covering the Palace clash only.

Recent results

Leeds kicked off their pre-season with a 4-0 win over Blackpool, ahead of heading Down Under.

Since then, they have beaten Brisbane Roar 2-1 ahead of losing narrowly to Villa over the weekend, losing 1-0.

Palace, meanwhile, have had a very busy pre-season schedule, though, it is split between the senior squad in Australia and Asia and another group working back time, featuring a number of senior players.

They begun by drawing with Accrington Stanley in their first friendly before beating Millwall 5-4.

A defeat to Liverpool in Asia followed, and they also lost 3-1 to Manchester United over the weekend, while the less senior group beat Ipswich Town back in London.

What has Marsch said?

After the defeat to Villa, Marsch said: “It was a good match. We had some new players on the pitch. We did that intentionally to try to help them understand what the level of these games are like.

“For the most part, in the first 60 minutes, we had a good performance. We maybe had a couple too many mistakes that afforded them a couple [of] chances.

“If we’re a little cleaner in some of our transition moments, maybe we can find a way to get our goal. We’re now better in build-up phase than we were last year, but now we have to have that lead to better moments in the last third, some connections and some movements and some ideas of how we want to unbalance the opponent.

“We still have some work to do on that and we’ll focus on that in the coming days and weeks.

“Then defensively, a couple [of] things with our backline: sometimes we’re a little bit too tight and when they play big switches, where we can’t get enough pressure on the ball, so there’s a few adjustments we need to make to tactically help deal with some of these moments.

“That’s what pre-season is for, to integrate new players, to keep working on some tactical understanding and to make sure fitness-wise, health-wise, we’re moving forward. We were able to check a lot of boxes in that sense.”

What has Vieira said?

Palace boss Patrick Vieira has been speaking about his side’s tour to the BBC, and he was asked about the issues his side face, with a number of players, including Wilfried Zaha, Ebe Eze, Christian Benteke and Marc Guehi, having to stay home.

“It is not the ideal situation for a manager to have so many players behind,” said Vieira.