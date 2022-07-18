Jesse Marsch reveals next area of Leeds United focus after improvement in particular phase

Marsch's side fell to their first defeat of the summer in Sunday's friendly against Aston Villa who recorded a 1-0 victory in Brisbane through a second-half penalty from Danny Ings.

Leeds, though, had opportunities to score themselves and Marsch says his new-look side will be looking at their movement in the final third as well as tinkering with their shape at the back.

United have so far signed six new players this summer and five of them featured against Villa as Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca all started.

AREAS OF FOCUS: For Whites boss Jesse Marsch, above, pictured during Sunday's clash between his Leeds United side and Aston Villa at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images.

Luis Sinisterra was then introduced midway through the second-half off the bench.

"It was a good match," reflected Marsch.

"We had some new players on the pitch. We did that intentionally to try to help them understand what the level of these games are like.

"For the most part, in the first 60 minutes, we had a good performance.

"We maybe had a couple too many mistakes that afforded them a couple of chances.

"If we're a little cleaner in some of our transition moments, maybe we can find a way to get our goal.

"We're now better in the build-up phase than we were last year, but now we have to have that lead to better moments in the last third, some connections and some movements and some ideas of how we want to unbalance the opponent.

"We still have some work to do on that and we'll focus on that in the coming days and weeks.

"Then defensively, a couple of things with our backline: sometimes we're a little bit too tight and when they play big switches, where we can't get enough pressure on the ball, so there's a few adjustments we need to make to tactically help deal with some of these moments.

"That's what pre-season is for, to integrate new players, to keep working on some tactical understanding and to make sure fitness-wise, health-wise, we're moving forward.

"We were able to check a lot of boxes in that sense."

Sunday's defeat to Villa was watched by a crowd of 40,918 as Leeds took on Premier League opposition for the first time this summer in what was Villa's first ever game in Australia.

"The good part about coming here is the games feel real, even for pre-season," said Marsch.

"There's good energy in the stadium, you can feel the passion from both sides of the fan bases.

"It was amazing to see the support for both clubs here in Australia and certainly, we've enjoyed the chance to interact with our fans, to play in front of our fans and to feel the passion of what they bring.