Leeds United fans' brilliant tour snaps as they meet Whites heroes in Gold Coast and Brisbane

Leeds United supporters in Queensland have taken every opportunity to get up close and personal with their Whites heroes since the club’s tour Down Under began.

Jesse Marsch and his players and staff have made themselves available for public events, Q and A sessions and autograph shifts following open training sessions, but supporters have also encountered the Premier League outfit out and about on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane.

Leeds opened their tour with a 2-1 win over Brisbane Roar at Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast and moved on to Brisbane on Saturday, where they held a training session in front of hundreds of supporters at Suncorp Stadium, the venue for the second Queensland Champions Cup game against Aston Villa.

The Whites have taken over the Pig ‘N’ Whistle Riverside pub in Brisbane, a regular haunt for football fans and their local supporters clubs, and Marsch, his players and club legends Tony Dorigo and Michael Bridges have graced the venue with their presence for meet and greets over the past couple of days.

Leeds plan to fly to Perth on Tuesday for the third and final leg of the tour, which will see them take on fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace in a friendly at the Optus Stadium.

