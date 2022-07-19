Leeds United eye ‘priority’ addition with plans for proposed new signing revealed

Leeds United are currently away in Australia as they prepare for the new season.

The Whites have played Brisbane Roar and Aston Villa so far and are back in action against Crystal Palace on Friday.

Jesse Marsch has delved into the transfer window to sign Rasmus Kristensen, Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Darko Gyabi, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra so far this summer.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the club today...

Attacker on radar

Leeds are reportedly interested in Rennes attacker Martin Terrier.

The former France youth international scored 21 goals in all competitions last season.

French news outlet L’Equipe report that the Whites see him as a ‘priority’ target this summer with West Ham United also credited with an interest.

Midfielder relishing competition

Adam Forshaw has said he competition in the squad is ‘healthy’ as he looks to battle it out for a place in the heart of midfield next term.

He moved to Elland Road back in 2018 from Middlesbrough, having previously played for Everton, Brentford and Wigan Athletic.

The Liverpudlian has said, as per Yorkshire Live: “You have your own drive and you want to play games anyway, but competition is healthy and it will bring the best out of people.

“We’re going to have a bigger squad this season, already we can see that. I think the manager will rotate a little bit more but it’s up to everyone to try and make themselves a mainstay in the team. Ultimately, we all have the same goal.”

Plans for new boy revealed

New signing Sonny Perkins will apparently initially link up with the club’s U21s side.

The midfielder has signed for Leeds following his exit from West Ham.