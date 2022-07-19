Leeds United’s pre-season tour of Australia proved a watershed moment for several fringe players this summer as Jesse Marsch selected his 26-man squad to head Down Under.

Those who made the cut are likely to play a part in the Premier League this season with Marsch speaking glowingly about the attitude and commitment of his group since arriving in Gold Coast over a week ago.

A number of fringe squad members were left at Thorp Arch, though, training with the Under-21 group while attempts are made to secure a loan or permanent move away from Elland Road this season.

Jamie Shackleton was next in line to depart Leeds this summer, joining Charlie Cresswell on a season-long loan at Championship side Millwall.

This follows Tyler Roberts’ own season-long loan move to Queens Park Rangers, also in the Championship.

Junior Firpo remained in the United Kingdom after picking up a knock which will keep him sidelined for ‘eight weeks’, according to Marsch, while Helder Costa, Ian Poveda and Lewis Bate also stayed home.

Costa and Poveda spent last season out on loan with Valencia and Blackburn Rovers, respectively, and their non-involvement during the team’s Australia tour indicates Marsch is planning for life without them this season.

Bate, on the other hand, made his first Premier League start in the 3-0 home defeat to former club Chelsea in May, handed the opportunity by Marsch.

The teenager is still thought to have a bright future at Elland Road but is in need of more regular football at a higher level than Premier League 2 Division 2 following the young Whites’ relegation last term.

A number of League One clubs are understood to be interested in the 19-year-old midfielder, while the reasoning for Bate’s pre-season tour omission stems from a conversation with head coach Jesse Marsch regarding game-time this season.

Charlie Cresswell held court with Marsch and director of football Victor Orta last month before being granted a loan move to Millwall, per his request for transparency over first-team opportunities at Leeds and the chance to go on loan elsewhere.