Leeds United are back in Championship action this weekend

Leeds United head to Bristol City as they look to keep their momentum going. They won 2-1 at home to Watford last time out after goals by attacking pair Largie Ramazani and Brenden Aaronson.

The Whites are currently sat in third place in the Championship table behind Sunderland and Burnley. Here is a look at everything you need to know about their game this weekend...

Is Bristol City vs Leeds United on TV?

Yes. Leeds’ clash against Bristol City is being shown live on Sky Sports +. Subscribers to Sky Sports don’t have to pay extra for the new channel and can stream the action live on television, mobile, tablet and laptop devices. Sky Sports + also has a dedicated TV channel on Sky 412 and Bristol City v Leeds United has been selected to be shown. Coventry City’s clash with Luton Town is on Sky Sports Football while Watford’s game with Blackburn Rovers is only available to stream using Sky Sports +.

What time does Bristol City vs Leeds United kick-off?

Leeds’ game against Bristol City kicks off at 12.30pm.

Where is Bristol City vs Leeds United being held?

Leeds travel down to Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol. It has a capacity of 27,000.

Bristol City vs Leeds United form?

Bristol City last five results: DDDWD

Leeds last five results: WDDWW

What has been said ahead of Bristol City vs Leeds United?

Leeds boss Daniel Farke has said: “You never know how many points you need. The best solution is to win as many as possible. For me, I’ve spoken about this several times. Every game is important. At the start of the season it’s important to bring yourself into a good position.

“The table will be made between November to March. With two point average at the moment, we’re pretty pleased but there are strong teams out there. We are not addicted too much to look at the table. It’s of course nice to be top of the league after a game, it’s good for the mood but the most important topic is the points tally.”

He added: “It’s a bit easier for more experienced players but this is how professional football works. You have to stay positive, professional and prepare for the chance. The chance is not easy to grab, you have to use it without being in a rhythm. You have to prepare yourself in the best possible way, the best example is our midfielders, Ao (Tanaka) or Joe Rothwell, they had to wait a little bit but now everyone is singing their names and praises. If you’re a football professional you can’t expect it’s easy, you have to prepare when the sun is not shining.”

Bristol City are unbeaten in their last five outings and their number two Chris Hogg has said: “I’m looking forward to it, really excited. On the back of the last two games it’s a really good game for us to go into, it’s one for us to go and try take on our performance level again. Show real aggression and purpose with what we do, with and without the ball.

“You could probably copy every coaches and managers pre-game script against Leeds, they’ll say the same thing. They’ve a very good team, top players, top manager, really hard challenge but one we’re excited and ready for.”