Daniel Farke held his pre-Bristol City press conference on Friday lunchtime.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Saturday lunchtime’s Championship clash at Bristol City trip and a Largie Ramazani update.

New star winger Ramazani was forced off with an ankle injury during the first half of Tuesday night’s 2-1 win at home to Watford at a time when Ilia Gruev, Ethan Ampadu and Max Wober are all out longer term with knee injuries.

Speaking at Tuesday night’s post match press conference, Farke said Ramazani had rolled/twisted his ankle which was pretty painful and that he would have to wait for further assessment.

Amid the current injuries, Farke was hoping for a bit of deserved luck but he has not received it as Ramazani is now facing between four to six weeks out.

“Sadly bad news with him,” said Farke at Friday’s pre-match press conference. “He has twisted his ankle. Sadly it’s a serious ligament injury. He doesn’t need surgery but he will be out four-to-six weeks. The best case is the last week of November.”

Left back Junior Firpo is suspended for Saturday’s contest having picked up five yellow cards but Farke had news of newest signing Josuha Guilavogui who joined the club as a free agent this week.

“He’s available and eligible to play,” said Farke. “When you haven’t trained you can’t be there with 100 per cent but has spent a few days with us in team training and with the ball.”

Pressed for updates on injured trio Ampadu, Gruev and Wober,, Farke revealed: “We spoke about time scale for Ethan, eight to ten weeks. If he comes back even slightly earlier, I’m hoping for this. It’s too soon to judge this because he’s on a good path in his rehab but you never know, there could be a setback.

“We will see, the same with Gruev, he will definitely not come back during this calendar year. Normally you’re out for four months with his injury but too early to judge. Max Wober he’s a bit ahead of schedule, there’s a chance he could join us in team training next week. Perhaps available before the [November] int’l break. We expected him to be back on the other side of the break. It looks okay with him.”