Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford has been tipped for a Premier League move in January

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has already underlined Patrick Bamford’s importance amid claims the Whites striker could be considered by Premier League outfit Southampton in January.

The Saints beat Leeds in the Championship play-off final back in May, with Adam Armstrong's first-half goal enough to separate the sides at Wembley. Leeds have enjoyed a strong start to their 2024-25 campaign as they seek to get promoted at the second time of asking but things have not gone as well for Southampton on their return to the top flight.

Russell Martin’s side are winless after eight Premier League games, with just one draw in that run. They are only kept off the bottom by Wolves, who also have one point but a slightly inferior goal difference. Last weekend, the Saints threw away a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at home to Leicester City. That defeat has led to calls for Southampton to sign some experienced players in the January transfer window. Saints Marching has tipped the St Mary’s club to target Bamford in January, given his previous Premier League experience. The former Chelsea and Middlesbrough man enjoyed his best top-flight season under Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds during the 2020-21 campaign as he scored 17 goals to inspire the Whites to a ninth-placed finish. Southampton have scored just six goals in their eight Premier League matches. Cameron Archer is their top-scorer with just two goals.

However, despite claims of a possible Southampton swoop for Bamford, Leeds boss Farke is highly unlikely to sanction such a move. Reports emerged recently that Bamford was ready to seek a move away from Leeds due to not being a regular starter. However, speaking just this week, Farke was keen to point out how important Bamford was to his plans and also claimed his side would have been promoted last term if the striker had stayed fit for longer.

"For me, he hasn't to prove anything anymore," said Farke on Bamford. "He's a top class player, and I spoke about this [before] that I'm 100 per cent sure that with a fully fit Patrick Bamford we would play in the Premier League right now, because we missed him in the run in, a lot. Obviously he was our go-to guy after a bit tricky first part of the season, but especially in the second half of last season. So it's no coincidence that we had our best spells also in terms of point average when he was in the starting line-up. He put in a shift always, and scored goals and chipped in also with assists. He was unbelievably important for us. I would have wished that he would have been available in the last weeks of last season, but obviously he missed them."

He added: "My appreciation for Patrick and how important he is for our group - we're a pretty young group and we need his experience - will never go away. So for me, he's a crucial player. He's already a Leeds United legend, there's no doubt. The reality was that he was struggling with a few injuries, and then you have to take into account that some other players are rising and delivering but I'm pretty sure that Patrick will be very, very important, also for us during the season. He's still important, but he will also be a bit more in the spotlight over the upcoming weeks and months. No one has to be concerned about his mental place, he's much too experienced and much too smart to struggle."