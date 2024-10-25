Bristol City vs Leeds United: Daniel Farke reveals Largie Ramazani injury severity and Josuha Guilavogui eligibility
United are six games unbeaten in the Championship, hoping to extend their winning run to three matches with victory in the south-west this weekend, but are likely to be without winger Largie Ramazani after the summer signing was substituted early on during Leeds' 2-1 win over Watford on Tuesday night.
Farke will have to do without in-form full-back Junior Firpo, too, as the Dominican Republic defender serves a one-match suspension for the accrual of five yellow cards.
Farke on managing commonalities from players of different cultures and nationalities
I think football can be a role model for our society. Not too complicated to live together peacefully, I don’t believe too much in passports. Good togetherness and spirit is crucial. It was key to success 30 years ago and the secret to success in 30 years, but this has nothing to do with a passport. Different type of guys. Sometimes a guy from S. America is close to a guy from Scandinavia and you wouldn’t expect that. It’s important to have good principles. We’re working on this. It’s not like we would allow Illan and Josh to talk too much in French when we’re together as a group. We just speak English in the dressing room. Sometimes to get the Irish accent away is difficult, I ask Henry to speak slower to understand him. The young and old can sometimes make a joke out of it, the British guys against the guys from abroad, but in a jokey way. Young against old in training, good spirit and togetherness on the training pitch is quite important but this group is pretty special in these terms. It’s a joy to work with them.
Farke on Archie Gray loan possibility
My rule, I don’t speak about other players who are under contract at other clubs. I’m a bit reluctant to do any comments who are not under contract anymore. Our fingers are crossed for Archie and his whole career. If you want some recommendation, he already has my telephone number but I keep it pretty private what I recommend. It’s always a challenge if you join a top eight Premier League club, top class players in positions, players who are signed for incredible money, all want to play. A squad of 30 players, only 11 can start a game. I didn’t expect an 18 year old player from the second tier to replace everyone. I think Archie has impressed how far I can judge it, in the beginning of the season. It’s not up to me to judge his performances, I also don’t want to speculate after he’s just left us.
Farke on opportunities for under-utilised players
It’s a bit easier for more experienced players but this is how professional football works. You have to stay positive, professional and prepare for the chance. The chance is not easy to grab, you have to use it without being in a rhythm. You have to prepare yourself in the best possible way, the best example is our midfielders, Ao or Joe Rothwell, they had to wait a little bit but now everyone is singing their names and praises. If you’re a football professional you can’t expect it’s easy, you have to prepare when the sun is not shining.
Farke on Guilavogui's signing process after Gruev scan
It was pretty complicated situation. Actually it was not our plan to sign a player in October. When there is something happen like this, two main players are out for several months, within a few days, you have to be a bit creative. We have our scouts who are prepared for such a scenario, doing a really good job. But you also have to use your network or of experienced key people. The first thing was to speak about profile of the player we wanted to bring in, it was obvious the type of player we needed. We spoke about which type of character and what he would need to accept in his role, once our club captain comes back. It could also be he’s not in the spotlight anymore. We didn’t want a player who was greedy to play every minute, to understand his role as a mentor. He should still be greedy to show every day that he wants to play, not like an assistant coach, but out of this we had a few candidates. Then it was to check their physical conditions, speak to them, someone who is affordable and not just here because of the money. And to speak to him about his role. To do lots of research with his former teammates and managers. In one or two conversations, everyone is really nice. For that, we checked a few candidates and options and right now we had the decision of Josh and he wanted to come as well. That was the process.
Farke on standard of division
You never know how many points you need. The best solution is to win as many as possible. For me, I’ve spoken about this several times. Every game is important. At the start of the season it’s important to bring yourself into a good position. The table will be made between November to March. With two point average at the moment, we’re pretty pleased but there are strong teams out there. We are not addicted too much to look at the table. It’s of course nice to be top of the league after a game, it’s good for the mood but the most important topic is the points tally.
Farke on other injuries
We spoke about time scale for Ethan, eight to ten weeks. If he comes back even slightly earlier, I’m hoping for this. It’s too soon to judge this because he’s on a good path in his rehab but you never know, there could be a setback. We will see, the same with Gruev, he will definitely not come back during this calendar year. Normally you’re out for four months with his injury but too early to judge. Max Wober he’s a bit ahead of schedule, there’s a chance he could join us in team training next week. Perhaps available before the [November] int’l break. We expected him to be back on the other side of the break. It looks okay with him.
Farke on Firpo suspension
I never speak too much about the starting lineup because my players should be first [to know]. Two natural options there with Byram and Schmidt. We have another training session this afternoon but it’s very likely one of them will replace him. They are obviously a bit different, Sam the experienced option, Isaac a new signing with new energy. Sam, also like in terms of physicality, heading, experience, he has played pretty often in central defensive role, bit more versatile in this topic. Isaac is pretty offensive-minded. Bit different profile but can both do both.
Farke on Ramazani
Sadly bad news with him. Twisted his ankle. Sadly it’s a serious ligament injury. Doesn’t need surgery but will be out four-to-six weeks. Best case last week of November.
Farke on why Guilavogui was available in mid-October
There is always something with a player why he is not under contract in October. The only thing you can speak about perhaps is his age. You are reluctant to sign a player because of his age. But, he could also afford to be pretty picky. More than 200 games at Bundesliga level, 100 games in Ligue 1 in France. Played seven times for France under Didier Deschamps at a time when France were dominating European football - you don’t win this in the lottery
Farke on Guilavogui [continued]
It’s not important right now that he plays many minutes, it’s that he’s there as an additional option and fingers crossed we go on without injuries. To bring him in was necessary, for the pure numbers.
Farke on Guilavogui
He’s available and eligible to play. When you haven’t trained you can’t be there with 100 per cent but has spent a few days with us in team training and with the ball.
Farke on Guilavogui
We are all happy and pleased it was possible to bring him in. I spoke about the profile I wanted. It’s always a bit complicated in October. Josh brings quality in the positions we need him, naturally holding midfielder, pretty physical, concentrated, good defensive skills. Also played a lot in the centre-back role. He adds a bit of experience to our side and we can do with some experience in the dressing room. He 100 per cent understands his role. Good fitness shape, also totally convinced of taking over this role as emergency case. He spoke quite open and honest what we want to see, a bit like a mentor for younger players, help to develop them. Gives us some cover if perhaps a young player is not prepared. This is a guy who will not crack under pressure. In addition, he’s an unbelievable guy. In the first days with us you can realise what a great guy he is. He was captain at more or less every team he’s played. He’s speaks Spanish with Mateo, German is possible with him. His English is very well. And he even seems to understand Henry McStay, Irish guy in our medical department.
Guilavogui [continued]:
I'm a football player and I'd love to play until I'm 45 years old, but to open the eyes and know that if you really want to help the team, you have to help your teammates. That's why I was captain everywhere I played, because I'm someone always thinking about how can I make my teammate better.
Guilavogui arrives
Here's what Leeds' new free agent signing had to say upon joining the Whites:
Today, I have stars in my eyes and I just want to enjoy this amazing moment with all of you. It’s now up to me to give my best and pay tribute to all those who wore this jersey before me. It is both an honour and a tremendous responsibility.
