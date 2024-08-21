Leeds United look set for an incredibly busy end to the summer transfer window as recruitment chiefs face the unenviable task of replacing last season’s stars. First-team regulars Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have found top-flight football elsewhere, with adequate successors not yet found for any.

Daniel Farke has regularly stated the need for at least four signings, with two attackers, a central midfielder and cover at full-back on the summer shopping list. And with just over one week until the transfer window closes, speculation is intensifying around Elland Road.

There has been plenty to digest in recent weeks and so the YEP has rounded up all of the latest links, offering the latest information on each. Take a look below...

Oliver Skipp The Athletic named Skipp as a possible target early in the summer but always seemed a little out of reach. Has since joined Leicester City permanently for a fee over £20m.

Bashir Humphreys Linked with Leeds earlier this summer and while the YEP understands he was liked by recruitment chiefs, more natural left-back cover was the defensive priority. Has since joined Championship rivals Burnley on a season-long loan with the option to buy for a fee believed to be close to £15m.

Jonathan Rowe Had been of genuine interest to Leeds since Summerville's move to West Ham, but gone quiet since Marseille stepped up their pursuit. Now looks set to join the French outfit after a deal worth up to £17m was agreed with Norwich City.

Manuel Benson The YEP understands interest in Benson is genuine, with the Angolan international expected to leave Burnley. Reservations as to how willing Scott Parker's side would be to do business with a direct promotion rival, however. Sunderland and Norwich City also linked.

Rabbi Matondo Has been linked earlier this summer and more recently, Leeds are said to be 'stepping up their pursuit' of the winger. But the YEP understands those claims are wide of the mark, with out-of-favour Matondo not on the summer shortlist.