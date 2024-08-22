Leeds United reveal new third kit as first official look at 'eye-catching' design paying unique tribute to Yorkshire
Leeds and sportswear brand Adidas have come together to create a navy blue third strip in addition to the traditional white home shirt and the already-popular yellow away jersey to complete the set for 2024/25.
A statement released by the club on Thursday morning outlined the colour scheme, design choices and more, which includes a tribute to ‘Yorkshire’s topography’.
“Leeds United are excited to reveal our 2024/25 third kit by adidas, a vibrant design inspired by the topography of Yorkshire and bold nature of our supporters.
“Featuring a ‘noble ink’ navy base with dynamic waves of mint green, purple, and electric blue, the striking pattern wraps around the hem of the shirt and is complemented by matching navy shorts and socks.”
The shirt features primary sponsor Red Bull’s logo with pink and light brue trim as well as the word ‘Leeds’ written on the reverse of the shirt’s collar. It is available to supporters to buy online and in-store on Thursday, August 22.
