Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have unveiled their new third kit which will be worn during the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Leeds and sportswear brand Adidas have come together to create a navy blue third strip in addition to the traditional white home shirt and the already-popular yellow away jersey to complete the set for 2024/25.

A statement released by the club on Thursday morning outlined the colour scheme, design choices and more, which includes a tribute to ‘Yorkshire’s topography’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Leeds United are excited to reveal our 2024/25 third kit by adidas, a vibrant design inspired by the topography of Yorkshire and bold nature of our supporters.

Leeds United

“Featuring a ‘noble ink’ navy base with dynamic waves of mint green, purple, and electric blue, the striking pattern wraps around the hem of the shirt and is complemented by matching navy shorts and socks.”

The shirt features primary sponsor Red Bull’s logo with pink and light brue trim as well as the word ‘Leeds’ written on the reverse of the shirt’s collar. It is available to supporters to buy online and in-store on Thursday, August 22.