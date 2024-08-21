Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have agreed a fee to sign Almeria winger Largie Ramazani in a £10 million transfer.

Leeds have booked a medical for Almeria and former Manchester United wide-man Largie Ramazani, as reported by transfers journalist Fabrizio Romano, with a view to completing a permanent transfer.

The Belgian spent time with Charlton Athletic and Man United during his formative years after leaving RSC Anderlecht’s youth system and moving to England. Due to his time spent in the country previously, Ramazani should qualify as a homegrown player in the required quota mandated by the EFL.

Ramazani joined Spanish club Almeria on a free transfer from Old Trafford in 2020, then billed a high-potential talent but unlikely to make the grade in Manchester.

After several seasons in the first-team setup with Los Rojiblancos, yo-yoing between LaLiga and Spain’s second tier, Leeds have made their move in a deal which could see him become the fifth arrival at Elland Road this summer.

Initially named as a player of interest by the YEP, Ramazani could be announced as soon as tomorrow. To be involved on Friday night against Sheffield Wednesday, the 23-year-old would need to be registered with the EFL by noon tomorrow [Thursday, August 22].

The diminutive forward typically plays off the left flank and is seen by Leeds as a replacement for Crysencio Summerville. Ramazani has one year remaining on his Almeria deal, with whom he was relegated from the Spanish top flight last season.