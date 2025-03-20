The international break has come at a good time for Leeds United’s Championship promotion rivals.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has hinted at a big injury boost for his side ahead of their eight-game promotion battle against Leeds United and Burnley.

Wilder’s Sheffield United side drew level on points with Leeds following Sunday’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday, with Rhian Brewster’s goal enough to secure back-to-back victories over their Steel City rivals. The Blades took all three points from Hillsborough without star midfielder Vinicius Souza, who has missed two games with a hamstring injury.

Loan pair Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Clarke have also been unavailable for several weeks due to ankle and foot injuries respectively, with Femi Seriki having to play virtually two full games in six days having not last started since early December. Leeds’ closest rivals welcome Coventry City to Bramall Lane for a huge clash next Friday and Wilder appears hopeful of having a stronger squad by then.

Sheffield United injury latest

"We've got a few players who are going away, a couple of boys who will need to rest and recover because they're playing with knocks and injuries,” Wilder told The Star. “There'll be a few boys who weren't involved against Wednesday who will have the opportunity of being involved for the Coventry game. So I think it'll be a combination of quite a few different situations we will try and maximise in the two weeks we've got.”

One player who won’t be returning in time for Coventry is Oliver Arblaster, who remains out for the season after picking up a serious knee injury against Sheffield Wednesday back in November. The 21-year-old has been a big miss for Wilder’s side and will continue to be so as they battle Leeds and Burnley for a top-two spot.

Leeds, Sheffield United & Burnley promotion race

The Blades and Burnley have both gained ground on a faltering Leeds in recent weeks but the international break should offer a chance to reset ahead of what is essentially an eight-game race. Daniel Farke’s side have an easier schedule on paper but as a veteran of the Championship, Wilder knows league position can almost become irrelevant at this time of the season when teams are fighting for their lives.

"That's seven wins out of nine,” Wilder added of his side’s recent form. “One loss against Leeds and a draw against Bristol City, which we were disappointed with. We've got a massive eight games against some big teams. Everybody's got a lot to play for. The teams at the bottom have got a lot to play for, the teams at the top have got a lot to play for and the teams that are trying to get into the play-offs have.

“We've gone to Hillsborough and got a result. We'll have a break, we'll have a rest, and we've got a crackerjack game against Coventry, who have done outstandingly well since Frank has been there. We've got to enjoy it and embrace it and see where it takes us. The minimum is we've got the play-offs. The maximum... we all know what the prize is."

