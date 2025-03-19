Leeds United youngster Sam Chambers scored Scotland’s only goal in their 1-1 draw with Sweden Under-19s on Wednesday.

The recently-turned 18-year-old opened the scoring for the Young Team against their Swedish opposition at the Pinatar Arena in Spain. However, Scotland were unable to hold out for too long, conceding an equaliser four minutes later.

Scotland’s U19 group are contesting two friendlies this month after failing to book their place in the U19 European Championships’ final qualification round.

Their first encounter took place on Wednesday afternoon at the sports complex in Murcia, which ended 1-1, before a fixture against Poland this Saturday.

Chambers started with the U19s for only the second time, bringing his cap count to four at this age group. He appeared in an attacking midfield role, wearing No. 7, having previously been deployed in a deeper, more central role.

Earlier this month, Chambers celebrated his 18th birthday by signing a long-term contract at Elland Road, committing his future to Leeds until the summer of 2028.

The teenager was selected from the start in United’s recent FA Cup tie against Millwall having been involved with Daniel Farke’s first-team group during pre-season and impressing in the interim.

Chambers’ strike against Sweden is his first at youth international level, marking a milestone month for the youngster.