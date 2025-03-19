3 . Burnley

Leeds and Burnley drew 0-0 at Turf Moor in January, with Parker saying after full-time: “It was always going to pan out that way. Leeds are a top side. If it was a boxing match, it was a match-up between a side who play with a real attacking threat that have scored goals at will this season. And then there’s a side on the reverse in us who have been nothing short of remarkable defensively. I suppose it always smelt a little of 0-0 and that’s exactly how it proved. I'm happy with that point. We came here with full intention to win it. We wanted to try and cause them a problem and had a belief we could win, while understanding it was always going to be a difficult game." Photo: Alex Livesey