Leeds United have been seriously impressive this season and sit top of the Championship for a reason. Daniel Farke’s side have the most potent attack in England’s top four divisions, one of the sternest defences and a squad depth many in the second-tier would envy.
It’s not been a perfect campaign, as it never is in the Championship, but with the March international break underway they remain many people’s favourites to go up - and a lot of those tipping a return to the Premier League are opposition managers. The weekly praise given to Leeds has bordered on ridiculous at times as rival bosses explain how their respective side was picked apart.
Leeds have played all but eight Championship teams twice and so now seems as good a time as any to see exactly what those opposition managers have said throughout the season. Take a look below to see the pick of the quotes from each of their 23 league rivals.
1. Blackburn Rovers
Former manager John Eustace said following January's 1-1 draw at Elland Road: "We defended really well, limited them to next to nothing. We're coming to the best team in the league, best squad of players and to come away with a draw is really pleasing. I thought it was a really, really soft penalty [for a foul on Mateo Joseph]. I don't think we'd have got it if it was at the other end. It's a fantastic football club, 36,000 fans, the ref is always under pressure to give a decision. There's a lot of pressure on how we had to defend the box today and we defended it really well. To get the equaliser in the end was brilliant." | Getty Images
2. Bristol City
Following a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Ashton Gate in October, assistant coach Chris Hogg said: “Leeds are a top team. Every manager will say that about them. They showed second half how they take control at times. We changed shape in terms of our out of possession block today to shut out certain spaces. Resilience, hard to beat. In possession, showed signs first half, good territory, good momentum without testing the 'keeper. Second half we needed to do better with the ball." | Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire
3. Burnley
Leeds and Burnley drew 0-0 at Turf Moor in January, with Parker saying after full-time: “It was always going to pan out that way. Leeds are a top side. If it was a boxing match, it was a match-up between a side who play with a real attacking threat that have scored goals at will this season. And then there’s a side on the reverse in us who have been nothing short of remarkable defensively. I suppose it always smelt a little of 0-0 and that’s exactly how it proved. I'm happy with that point. We came here with full intention to win it. We wanted to try and cause them a problem and had a belief we could win, while understanding it was always going to be a difficult game." Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Cardiff City
Following his side's 7-0 hammering at the hands of Leeds last month, Cardiff boss Omer Riza said: "First time to be on the end of one of them as a manager, that was tough. We knew they're a strong side, they create a lot and don't give away too many opportunities. If you don't show intensity and desire to get back into spaces on transition they'll carve you open. It was a humbling. They're definitely one of them [promotion favourites], they're up there, they were up there for long periods last season and just slipped out. They're in a good position, very strong side and good luck to them." | Getty Images
5. Coventry City
Frank Lampard saw a four-game winning run ended by Leeds in February, and after full-time said: "We shouldn't be too negative about it. They deserved to win. Leeds are top of the league for a reason. We've played the best team in this league and they've beaten us. When you play a team like Leeds, you just feel you're up against players used to a higher level. Sometimes you have to accept that. We've been on a good run but we knew this would be a tough game. You want to carry on winning but Leeds are in a good moment. It's one we have to take on the chin." | POOL/AFP via Getty Images
6. Derby County
Leeds beat Derby twice in December, and former manager Paul Warne said after his side's 1-0 defeat at Pride Park: "It's easy for a manager when they lose to say they're the best team I've ever seen. Currently, that's the only team we've seen twice, they're the strongest team we've played against. For us, they're the hardest to play against. They still managed to create chances because they've got pace and ability throughout the team. They shuffled the pack but were no weaker and had really good subs. They just missed out last year, I’m confident they'll get over the line this year." Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images