Leeds United remain top of the Championship but are now level on points with Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder admits the battle for Championship promotion will be ‘titanic’ as his Sheffield United side battle Leeds United and Burnley for a top-two spot.

Sheffield United drew level on points with Leeds following Sunday’s 1-0 win over fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday, with Rhian Brewster’s second-half effort ensuring they did the double over Danny Rohl’s side. Victory also pulled them back into the automatic promotion places, having briefly dropped out as Burnley beat Swansea City 24 hours prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ 90-point total was only good enough for the play-offs last season and all three automatic promotion contenders are tracking to beat that, with Burnley on course for 94 points while the Whites and Sheffield United will go close to 97, should their season-long form continue. Dips will emerge as the race for Premier League football heats up but Wilder expects another thrilling battle with his side right in the mix.

Wilder on Leeds and promotion

“Another promotion on the horizon,” Wilder told Sheffield United’s YouTube channel. “An incredible challenge, it’s ridiculous the amount of points that all three clubs have got at this stage in the season. We talk about Leeds not going up with 90 [last season]. We’re on 82 points – I know it’ll say 80 points with eight games to go. How good have the teams been in their attitude and consistency. It’s going to be a titanic tussle between now and the end of the season.”

Wilder was in typically good spirits after completing the double over rivals Wednesday, with the Sheffield United boss even spotted singing ‘mind the gap’ shortly after Sunday’s win. Leeds fans will remember the Blades boss name-checking the likes of Patrick Bamford and Adam Forshaw following his side’s 2019 promotion, and similar points were made surrounding their weekend hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were ridiculed,” he told The Star. “I was called a Meadowhall League manager and Carlos [Carvalhal, the former Wednesday boss] was called a Champions League manager before we beat them 4-2. I got LMA manager of the year [in 2019], I've got five promotions and now we're in the mix with unbelievable opposition at the top of the division. We might not do it, but we've put ourselves in a good position.”

Championship promotion picture

It’s increasingly looking like two from three for automatic promotion, with one of Leeds, Sheffield United or Burnley expected to join Sunderland and two others in the play-offs. Daniel Farke’s side remain top going into the March international break - as they were last season - thanks to Saturday’s 2-2 comeback draw at Queens Park Rangers.

Leeds’ status as league leaders is by virtue of a superior goal difference compared to Sheffield United, with both two points clear of Burnley as things stand. Farke’s side can lay claim to having a preferable eight-game fixture run as well, albeit that does not guarantee they will have eight easier fixtures.

A two-week international break is now underway and Leeds return to action in just under two week’s time at home to Swansea City - a rare Saturday 3pm kick-off. The Whites could be in second by them if Sheffield United take a point or three at home to Coventry City, while Burnley host Bristol City at Turf Moor on the Saturday.