If Leeds United remain in the Championship next season, the club will be at a significant financial disadvantage compared to the newly-relegated sides.

Cut adrift at the bottom of the Premier League, last season's promoted trio of Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town find themselves highly likely to be competing in England's second tier once again next season.

The three clubs have found life in the top flight particularly difficult with Saints boss Ivan Juric admitting recently his side had 'no chance' of staying up.

While Leicester and Ipswich's situation isn't quite as stark as Southampton, who are bottom with nine points from 28 games, they have only accrued 17 apiece themselves.

Crucially, this is nine shy of Wolverhampton Wanderers in 17th and half of West Ham United's 34-point haul, who sit in 16th place.

United, on the other hand, have overcome last season's play-off final disappointment to mount a Championship title challenge and with eight games remaining, Daniel Farke is still on course for a third career promotion to the Premier League.

Only two points separate Leeds at the top of the table and Burnley in third, though, as the run-in promises to be a tense, tight affair.

If Leeds drop out of the top two and face the nightmare scenario of losing in the play-offs once more, next season will prove especially difficult to repeat their table-topping heroics of 2024/25.

The Championship's 2025/26 cohort, exclusive of likely second tier trio Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton, will be at a competitive disadvantage due to the Premier League's parachute payments scheme.

Clubs dropping into the second tier are allocated 55 per cent of the Premier League's roughly £95 million equal share payment during their first year outside the top flight, which amounts to around £52 million. This uplift will only be received by those clubs coming down from the Premier League.

In year two outside the top flight, recently relegated sides receive 45 per cent of the equal share broadcast allocation, followed by 20 per cent in year three.

Luton Town, relegated last season, are on course for a possible double-relegation, West Bromwich Albion, Watford and Norwich City are all into the final season of their three-year parachute payment eligibility, while two of Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United are expected to go up automatically, all of whom have taken advantage of the parachute facility.

This leaves the soon-to-be relegated Premier League sides with a £50 million head-start on the rest of the division next year, and a £30 million advantage on Leeds, if the worst case scenario happens and the Whites stay down.

Leeds' players are not responsible for the club's financial health, they are merely employees, but there are few greater incentives for those on the pitch - particularly individuals on long contracts - to clinch promotion this year, than the likelihood they would be at a significant financial and competitive disadvantage in 2025/26, let alone a third consecutive campaign outside English football's elite.