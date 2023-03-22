Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has expressed his confidence in Leeds United’s chances of staying up this season, however he has claimed it could go until the last day with some key fixtures on the horizon.

The Whites have looked a much improved side under Javi Gracia and have moved up to 14th place following their 4-2 win over Wolves, however they remain only two points above the relegation zone. There is currently only four points that separate Crystal Palace in 12th and Southampton at the bottom of the Premier League table.

While the relegation battle is likely to remain a nervy one for Leeds, Robinson has insisted that it is in their hands with eleven games to go until the end of the campaign. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily, the former ‘keeper said: “It’s a huge result. I was looking at their fixtures the other day and there are certain games that are going to define Leeds’ season.

“They’ve got Forest at home, Palace at home, they are away at Bournemouth and West Ham, then at home to Leicester. If anybody’s future is in their own hands, it’s Leeds. They have a couple of games between those, but they won’t define their season.

“But you look at the teams down there and in my opinion, from Crystal Palace down, this is a relegation fight until the end of the season. Nobody is going to pull away because all the teams around each other are going to keep winning. It’s not going to be good for people’s nerves and it’s not going to be good for people’s fingernails, but there are six to eight clubs that are really in a relegation battle.”

