Rasmus Kristensen scored his first goal for Leeds United on Saturday during what could be a season-defining win at Wolves.

Rasmus Kristensen’s goal for Leeds United against Wolves made him the club’s 14th different goal-scorer in the Premier League this season - and the Whites will continue to need goals from all areas as Rodrigo works his way back to full fitness.

Kristensen struck just after the hour at Wolves to put Leeds 3-0 up as they went on to claim a 4-2 victory with Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Rodrigo also finding the net.

Javi Gracia’s call to bring the Denmark international on in place of Willy Gnonto raised eyebrows but he made an instant impact as he fired the ball through the legs of Jose Sa.

Leeds have 35 goals this term in the Premier League, with 33 scored by their own players alongside two own goals. Only Arsenal and Chelsea can match Leeds for the number of different scorers, with both London clubs having 14.

Arsenal have netted 66 times in the league compared to just 29 for Chelsea. Rodrigo makes up for just under a third of goals scored by Leeds in the top flight with 11.

The Spaniard missed six games through injury recently but has come off the bench in the last two games as he appeared against Brighton and Wolves.

As he continues to work his way back to fitness, those players with only a handful of goals to their names will be more heavily relied upon as the relegation battle heats up. Ayling, Harrison and Kristensen fulfilled that brief on Saturday and more of the same will be needed after the international break.

Below are Leeds’ Premier League scorers this season, with pictures of how they celebrated...

