Two Leeds United players have been included in Alan Shearer’s Premier League team of the week after Saturday’s win over Wolves.

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has named two Leeds United players in his latest team of the week following a 4-2 win over Wolves on Saturday.

The Whites jumped to 14th in the table but remain just two points ahead of West Ham in 18th in a congested bottom half.

Jack Harrison, Luke Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen put the Whites 3-0 up after 62 minutes but goals from Jonny and Matheus Cunha provided a nervy finish before Rodrigo sealed the win with a controversial fourth goal deep into stoppage time.

Wolves also saw Jonny sent off while Cunha was dismissed after being subbed off. The victory gives Leeds some momentum to work with after the international break.

Following the weekend’s result, Shearer has picked his best XI for the official Premier League website. Take a look...

1 . Illan Meslier (Leeds) The Leeds goalkeeper made six saves as his side came out on top against Wolves. Photo Sales

2 . Ben White (Arsenal) The ex-Leeds man has enjoyed a fine season at Arsenal. He set up Bukayo Saka’s first goal in the Gunners’ 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. Photo Sales

3 . James Tarkowski (Everton) Apart from giving away a penalty, the Everton defender helped his side to a precious point at Chelsea. Claimed an assist and won two tackles. Photo Sales

4 . Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa) Solid at the back for Villa in a 3-0 home win over Bournemouth. Provided an assist for good measure. Photo Sales