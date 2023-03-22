The 19-year-old Italy international joins up with Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri squad this week ahead of UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers versus England and Malta. Gnonto is expected to feature prominently during this month’s international break and is thought highly of by the former Manchester City boss and Premier League-winning coach.

Mancini has previously questioned why no club in Italy chose to move for the former FC Zurich attacker, allowing Leeds to swoop last summer, securing his signature for £3.8 million.

Speaking to Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera whilst at the Coverciano training base, Gnonto said: “I will always be grateful to Inter [Milan], but I don't see it as a missed opportunity. I had to make a choice, I went to Switzerland to play and I think I made the right one for me and my family."

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United acknowledges the fans prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on February 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Gnonto left Internazionale’s revered academy setup at the age of 16 to pursue senior football in Switzerland’s top flight and three years on finds himself a Premier League regular and full international. However, the teenager is still pinching himself at the chance to represent Leeds United, where he has drawn praise for performances, and finishes such as his scissor-kick opener against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

"It seems like a dream to me: I come from Baveno and I never expected one day to arrive in the Premier [League] or to receive compliments from such players [Paolo Di Canio]. I live everything with great pride and I always try to strive to improve.”

Despite his summer transfer, Gnonto’s place in Leeds’ starting XI was anything but guaranteed to begin with. Former head coach Jesse Marsch described the youngster as ‘not Premier League-ready’ prior to his arrival and initially fielded the youngster in the club’s Under-21 setup.

"The coach thought it was the best route for me, but I was looking forward to playing with the first-team to make my contribution. Let's just say it took a while,” Gnonto adds.

Since forcing his way into the first-team picture, Gnonto has scored four times and picked up three assists, including in Leeds’ most recent encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers where he set up Jack Harrison for the game’s opening goal.

Another such contribution came at the home of arch-rivals Manchester United last month, where Leeds took a surprising lead inside sixty seconds, courtesy of Gnonto’s right-footed effort from the edge of the penalty area.

"I was struck by the silence that fell [on Old Trafford], also because the goal came unexpectedly, after one minute. A beautiful moment,” the 19-year-old says, reflecting on one of the most memorable moments of the season.