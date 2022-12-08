Jesse Marsch reveals Leeds United injury list including Illan Meslier after Whites lose two more

Meslier has missed the club's training camp in Spain this week and the 2-1 friendly win over Elche through the viral illness. With Kristoffer Klaesson also out, Joel Robles has stepped in as the Whites' number one goalkeeper, backed up by Dani van den Heuvel.

"Illan has what you guys call glandular fever," said Marsch. "We [in America] call it mono. So we're trying to be safe with him but also measure him appropriately and see. I think it'll be close when we can get him back into training, days to a week before Man City."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsch had a number of other injuries and unavailability issues to deal with this week and lost Crysencio Summerville and Sonny Perkins [calf] during the game against Elche, but remains optimistic that none of the problems will be long term.

UPDATE: On Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

"Junior Firpo wasn't as bad as we initially thought," he said. "So he actually travelled here, and I think he will be close to being in training next week. Patrick Bamford had a successful surgery, we think he'll be ready in about 10 days.

"Robin [Koch, calf/Achilles] we think we'll be ready to train next the week. Hopefully Cree's not too bad. Diego's {Llorente] hand had successful surgery and they say two weeks after the surgery that he can start participating in training so that that shouldn't last too long. So for the most part, we should be able to get most of guys back in training before we play our first match against Man City, maybe even 10 days before."

Advertisement Hide Ad