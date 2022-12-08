Jesse Marsch reveals Leeds United injury list including Illan Meslier after Whites lose two more
Jesse Marsch hopes Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier will recover from glandular fever in time to return to training ahead of the Manchester City game.
Meslier has missed the club's training camp in Spain this week and the 2-1 friendly win over Elche through the viral illness. With Kristoffer Klaesson also out, Joel Robles has stepped in as the Whites' number one goalkeeper, backed up by Dani van den Heuvel.
"Illan has what you guys call glandular fever," said Marsch. "We [in America] call it mono. So we're trying to be safe with him but also measure him appropriately and see. I think it'll be close when we can get him back into training, days to a week before Man City."
Marsch had a number of other injuries and unavailability issues to deal with this week and lost Crysencio Summerville and Sonny Perkins [calf] during the game against Elche, but remains optimistic that none of the problems will be long term.
"Junior Firpo wasn't as bad as we initially thought," he said. "So he actually travelled here, and I think he will be close to being in training next week. Patrick Bamford had a successful surgery, we think he'll be ready in about 10 days.
"Robin [Koch, calf/Achilles] we think we'll be ready to train next the week. Hopefully Cree's not too bad. Diego's {Llorente] hand had successful surgery and they say two weeks after the surgery that he can start participating in training so that that shouldn't last too long. So for the most part, we should be able to get most of guys back in training before we play our first match against Man City, maybe even 10 days before."
Leeds ended their week-long trip to Spain with a game at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero stadium and although they went a goal down through Josan's deserved first-half effort, Joe Gelhardt equalised in the second half before Mateusz Klich produced a wonderful winner. The Pole was given the centenary version of the Trofeo Festa D'Elx, which goes to the winners of Elche's annual challenge match, to present in front of the travelling fans at the Alicante venue.