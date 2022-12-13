News you can trust since 1890
Midweek Leeds United interest curtailed by weather as postponed fixture is given new date

Wednesday night's FA Youth Cup match for Leeds United’s youngsters has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the City of York Council's LNER Community Stadium.

By Joe Donnohue
8 minutes ago - 1 min read

The third round match against Accrington Stanley has been immediately rearranged for Tuesday, December 20 with a 7pm kick-off at the same venue. Tickets purchased for the match will remain valid for the rearranged date, or refunds can be requested through York SMC if required.

FROZEN PITCH: At the LNER Community Stadium in York. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.
