Midweek Leeds United interest curtailed by weather as postponed fixture is given new date
Wednesday night's FA Youth Cup match for Leeds United’s youngsters has been postponed due to a frozen pitch at the City of York Council's LNER Community Stadium.
By Joe Donnohue
8 minutes ago - 1 min read
The third round match against Accrington Stanley has been immediately rearranged for Tuesday, December 20 with a 7pm kick-off at the same venue. Tickets purchased for the match will remain valid for the rearranged date, or refunds can be requested through York SMC if required.