RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams is close to finalising a deal with Leeds United.

Just days after the departure of Kalvin Phillips to Premier League rivals Manchester City, Whites manager Jesse Marsch has followed up his interest in the American international and a deal is close.

The duo would be reunited after working together during Marsch’s managerial reign at Major League Soccer club New York Red Bulls and during his time at Leipzig.

Adams has already spoken of his admiration for his fellow American and will be relishing the opportunity of linking up with Marsch at Elland Road.

The Whites will be getting an energetic and intelligent replacement for Phillips if and when Adams completes a deal. But the midfielder will also bring a fearsome mentality with him if comments given to ESPN earlier this year are anything to go by.

In an interview discussing swapping shirts with his Bundesliga team-mates, Adams said: “I don't need to go up to people and ask for their jersey - I'm not a fan.

“We're playing on the same field. People still swap jerseys at halftime, I'm like, 'You guys are competing and you want that jersey? Are you serious right now?'.

“If someone asked me for my jersey at halftime, I'd probably punch them.

“But no, don't do that ... just don't do that. We're not friends, we're rivals and competing. I know I'm a different breed than most people with how focused I am.

“I want people to know me for what I am like, not just as a soccer player. Also the boy they knew growing up in high school, the one that gave back to his community. I'm also Tyler Adams."