The Whites, who beat Stoke City in a behind-closed-doors game last weekend, host Blackpool on Thursday night at York City’s ground before flying to Australia for a trio of friendly fixtures.

Brisbane Roar provide the first opposition on July 14 and Leeds then face Aston Villa three days later, before travelling to Perth to take on Crystal Palace on July 22.

Jesse Marsch’s men have one more friendly before the season starts, hosting Serie B side Cagliari at Elland Road on July 31.

All five games will be available to watch on the club’s own channel, LUTV, at a cost of £4.99 each. A pre-season bundle, including all five fixtures, will cost £19.99 and is on sale now until after the Brisbane Road fixture.

Existing LUTV subscribers will still have to purchase passes for the friendlies and there will be no audio commentary available. Leeds say LUTV is the only way to watch the games.

Some broadcast restrictions do apply, however. The Blackpool game will be available worldwide but the fixtures against the Roar, Villa and Palace and therefore the pre-season bundle, will not be available in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore or Norway.

The Cagliari meeting, a re-run of the 2019 summer friendly in Sardinia, is available to watch everywhere excluding Italy.