The Leeds United manager has discussed his previous Championship success and his determination to succeed at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke has revealed the secret behind his promotion success as he looks to guide Leeds United back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

The former Norwich City boss led the Canaries to two Championship titles during his four-year reign at Carrow Road and will hope to add a third promotion to his list of acheivements after his Whites side have started to show some signs of building momentum in recent weeks.

Despite dropping points with disappointing home draws against West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday, Farke’s men have taken well to life on the road after they collected six points from tough trips to in-form Ipswich Town and Millwall.

Despite his side moving to within two points of the play-off places after Sunday’s win at The Den, Farke is keen to ignore the league table as he stressed his determination to make the club’s supporters proud of their team once again.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Hull City, the Whites boss told the YEP: “The key at Norwich was that we were never obsessed with the table. The table will care for itself, we concentrate on every game.

“The secret behind (my success at Norwich) was that we were just concentrating on the next game. That will be our target and how I will lead this group (at Leeds).

