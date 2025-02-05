Leeds United missed out on late interest in Cameron Archer but Daniel Farke is more than happy with what he’s got already.

Daniel Farke launched a lengthy defence of his current Leeds United striker options less than 24 hours after the January transfer window closed with no additions in West Yorkshire.

Leeds’ desire for reinforcements at No.9 became evident last week when a loan approach for Southampton’s Cameron Archer was knocked back. Elland Road chiefs retained hope of a late move right up until Monday’s 11pm deadline but it did not come to pass, and speculation over a move for Archer’s teammate Adam Armstrong - who eventually joined West Brom - was swiftly put to bed.

In missing out on Archer, Leeds ended the January window exactly how they started it upfront. Joel Piroe is first-choice, with Mateo Joseph chomping at the bit for opportunities off the bench and Patrick Bamford out injured - albeit he is closing in on a return to training. But while another option was evidently on the cards, Farke made clear he is more than happy with the current set up.

“We have a striker [Piroe] who was outstanding in the last four years at this level, always scoring double figures,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Coventry City. “For us last season, double figures. What is he now, 12 goals and five assists? Never had a proper injury, touch wood, but pretty happy with Joel. We have Mateo and let’s assume the rumours are right, there were offers of double figures for him from a really good side.

“I hope [Bamford] will be back with us pretty soon. There are a few injuries in his CV and such a great player in his rhythm. Gut feeling is we were unlucky to miss him during the final stages last season. We have three really proper strikers we trust. We have players who could fulfil a job in this role if necessary. Willy Gnonto or Largie Ramazani have played, maybe not natural, there before.

“If there are many injuries or problems in terms of availability, sometimes it makes sense to have four, five, six strikers but it can also create an issue with togetherness. We were staying awake in terms of Patrick's rehab or whatever, but the headline of this window is I trust my group to finish where we want to finish.”

Another position of interest was No.10, which has in fact been a point of focus for Farke over the past 12 months. The Whites boss warned those above him last January to prepare for Georginio Rutter’s summer exit, but interest in Emi Buendia quickly disappeared following his move to Bayer Leverkusen.

Brenden Aaronson has returned from a loan spell at Union Berlin to enjoy the most productive campaign of his Leeds career, with eight league goals fewer than only Piroe in the current squad. That form has been rewarded with an ever-present place in the first-team - he has started the last 28 consecutive Championship matches - and Farke has no concerns the energetic American might burn out before May.

“Fatigue not because Brenden can play every day,” the Whites boss added. “Sometimes he’s around like a bee, full of energy. Have to make sure the energy doesn’t come out of his ears, make him relax a bit more. Sometimes it’s to channel his energy. What you can’t predict is the possibility of a booking, yellow-red cards, not so much a topic with Brenden.

“But possibility of an injury but this is also why I spoke so open about ‘if we think there’s a player to give us another specialist’, it turned out not all the boxes were ticked. It’s important he stays fit. We have players who can perhaps shine in this role, adapt a bit the way we play. My big wish is Brenden stays full on in a good shape and without injuries.”