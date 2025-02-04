Leeds know victory at Coventry could potentially move the league leaders five clear of second-place Sheffield United and further ahead of the chasing pack, which is currently comprised of Burnley and Sunderland.

While the Clarets can close the gap on Tuesday evening, Leeds have the chance to restore or extend their advantage in the Midlands on Wednesday.

Patrick Bamford will not be involved among Farke’s group as he continues rehabilitation from a hamstring injury but Pascal Struijk is expected in the squad after his 15-minute run-out against Cardiff City at the weekend. The Dutchman has recently returned from a hamstring issue of his own but is not guaranteed a start given Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon’s partnership delivering four clean sheets from the last four in his absence.

Here is the lineup we think Farke is most likely to select.

