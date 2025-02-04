Leeds United lineup vs Coventry City predicted as Frank Lampard kept guessing by key man continuity decision

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 4th Feb 2025, 17:42 BST

The YEP predicts which players Daniel Farke will name in his Leeds United starting lineup for the visit to Coventry City in midweek.

Leeds know victory at Coventry could potentially move the league leaders five clear of second-place Sheffield United and further ahead of the chasing pack, which is currently comprised of Burnley and Sunderland.

While the Clarets can close the gap on Tuesday evening, Leeds have the chance to restore or extend their advantage in the Midlands on Wednesday.

Patrick Bamford will not be involved among Farke’s group as he continues rehabilitation from a hamstring injury but Pascal Struijk is expected in the squad after his 15-minute run-out against Cardiff City at the weekend. The Dutchman has recently returned from a hamstring issue of his own but is not guaranteed a start given Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon’s partnership delivering four clean sheets from the last four in his absence.

Here is the lineup we think Farke is most likely to select.

Four clean sheets on the spin for the Frenchman. Albeit, he hasn't been tested too often.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Four clean sheets on the spin for the Frenchman. Albeit, he hasn't been tested too often.

Not as influential against Cardiff as in recent games, but then again, he didn't need to be. Safe pick as starting right-back.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

Not as influential against Cardiff as in recent games, but then again, he didn't need to be. Safe pick as starting right-back.

On an incredible run of consecutive Championship starts since initially joining the Whites on loan at the beginning of last season, such is his importance to Farke's defence.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

On an incredible run of consecutive Championship starts since initially joining the Whites on loan at the beginning of last season, such is his importance to Farke's defence.

With little rush to bring Struijk back into the mix following his injury, don't rule out Ampadu continuing at centre-half on Wednesday night.

4. CB: Ethan Ampadu

With little rush to bring Struijk back into the mix following his injury, don't rule out Ampadu continuing at centre-half on Wednesday night.

Hard to drop a man who picked up three assists from left-back at the weekend.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Hard to drop a man who picked up three assists from left-back at the weekend.

Leeds' Japanese pass-master could hold the key to unlocking Coventry's recent form.

6. CM: Ao Tanaka

Leeds' Japanese pass-master could hold the key to unlocking Coventry's recent form.

