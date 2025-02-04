It’s always difficult to improve and strengthen if you’re top of the table. If you’re in such a position, you do many things right. You don’t have a problem if there’s a big injury. And who should then strengthen your team. In January especially, the options are limited. The second is: sometimes a loan player is available. Which loan players strengthens a team top of the table, so you have to go for a loan player from a higher level. Not many leagues higher than Championship. If a player is available on loan, there is a reason. It means he doesn’t belong to the core group of the 17-18 players for this Premier League side, for example, and hasn’t played in recent weeks. It’s definitely a fact you can just loan out a player who is not in his full rhythm and confidence and not a key player for a side on Premier League level. If we’re really honest, does a player who doesn’t make it into the top 17-18 players in a bottom half PL squad, does he really improve Leeds United? Difficult I would say. Must be a big coincidence to find a player on loan who strengthens you. Perhaps a player from the top half of the Premier League, maybe. Then it’s about like, definitely just ones you can guarantee gametime. And how in our position can we guarantee gametime? I don’t drop Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu or Pascal Struijk in the centre-back position [for a loanee]. I don’t drop Brenden Aaronson who is working miracles for us this season. In our position we can’t do this. You can do this when you have an injury or are sitting in position nine, but not if the team is doing that well like we did in recent months. To find a loan option who is really improving your squad but willing to come, three months around and lots of competition, is very difficult. Other option is go for permanent transfer, we have also explored this, but the options in January are a bit overpriced and this makes the market so difficult, especially in a situation like we are - we don’t have a big problem. In the end not all the boxes were ticked. I don’t think you should just do business because everyone is sitting in front of the TV, everyone else is or is panicking. I’m happy I work for a club who’s doing business in a smart and sustainable way, not like we have to pretend we’re ambitious and waste some money. We want to build and develop success. This is why the outcome is like this. I would have never ruled out a lucky coincidence that we find a perfect specialist but it didn’t turn out to be because not all the boxes were ticked. We didn’t find the right player or the player was too expensive. We go with what we’ve got and draw a line under it. This group was good enough to be best in the league so far.