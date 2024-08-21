Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke has revealed he warned Leeds United to start preparing for Georginio Rutter's transfer exit in January.

The French forward has moved to Brighton after the Premier League outfit activated a £40m exit clause in his contract, leaving Farke with a gaping whole in an attack that had already lost star man Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United. Summerville, Rutter and Archie Gray [£40m sale to Tottenham Hotspur] are yet to be replaced by the Whites with just over a week remaining in the summer transfer window.

Farke has made it clear he needs more cover at full-back, a central midfielder, a winger and now a replacement for Rutter, who occupied the 10 role far more naturally than the likes of Joel Piroe. Although Farke insists that, like in the case of Summerville, there can be no like-for-like Rutter replacement due to Leeds' financial constraints in the Championship, he asked the club;s recruitment department to begin working on this scenario months ago.

"I have asked everyone who is working on this topic to prepare months ago for this scenario when I was aware of exit clauses," he said. "Georgi is pretty unique the way he plays, when he shows his quality and potential he can be an extraordinary player. I think it was perhaps not realistic five months ago to think about this, but since January I urged everyone in our scouting department to be prepared to play without Georginio and Cree Summerville. I’ve urged them to work on this not just a few weeks ago but several months. One thing is to work on this replacement and the other is to bring it over the line."

Leeds will, Farke believes, have to play against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night without the aid of any new signings but he hopes to be able to speak about the arrival of additions next week. He is, however, reticent to express much in the way of confidence because he believes supporters want to see rather than hear about the club's recruitment efforts.

"I don't want to speak about being optimistic," he said. "I've spoken so often about where I feel we stand. We don't need to say we're confident. A little less conversation, a little more action. It's important we have some sooner rather than later, this is what we have to deliver. In order to be competitive for the really top positions we definitely need a few additions because the squad is too small."