Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says a decision will be taken on whether vice-captain and first-choice central defender Pascal Struijk is brought back into the starting lineup for the trip to Coventry City.

Leeds visit the Coventry Building Society Arena on Wednesday evening for a 7:45pm kick-off against Frank Lampard's side but Dutch defender Struijk could be made to wait for a return to the starting lineup.

United have not conceded in each of their last four outings, three of which Struijk missed, while the 24-year-old was a second-half substitute in the 7-0 dismantling of Cardiff City last weekend.

Farke acknowledges the challenge Coventry pose as the Championship's form team may be different to that which Cardiff offered at Elland Road but does not feel any pressure to reintroduce Struijk following his latest injury lay-off.

The centre-back reported a hamstring issue at the beginning of last month, subsequently missing a handful of games, and was fortunate not to be sidelined for longer as a second scan showed it was merely muscle tissue which needed to heal and Struijk's tendon was not involved.

However, Farke appeared additionally cautious when discussing Struijk's comeback throughout January, reminded of the initial short-term injury diagnosis given to the defender during the festive period last season, which ultimately kept him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking ahead of the trip to the Midlands, Farke said: "We will see. I think for him, it was important to have a few more days on the training pitch. I think also the 15 minutes [against Cardiff] were also important for him.

"On the other hand, the team is, without him in the starting lineup, delivering really well. I think four clean sheets in a row right now. There's also no need to rush. But of course, if he is back to his full fitness and to his full rhythm, Pascal is a key player for us. I've never made a secret out of this.

"But I also have to keep in mind a little bit that he was out for three weeks and before he was struggling, sometimes with smaller injuries, had a few situations when he was out, so it's about finding the right moment to bring him back into the starting lineup."