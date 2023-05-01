Leeds United’s stars are making the headlines for all the wrong reasons, and not just because of their heavy defeat to Bournemouth.

It was another weekend to forget for the Whites, who were thrashed 4-1 by the Cherries away from home, suffering another big blow in their bid to beat the Premier League drop. Javi Gracia’s men now face a hugely difficult four-game run to finish the season, facing three of the top six, and they go into that run just one point outside the drop zone.

They also go into that clash with spirits at rock bottom among fans, with the supporters putting out a collective statement of discontent amid concerning decisions from leadership at the club.

On top of all that, a video has emerged of Leeds players leaving their hotel before the Bournemouth game. A number of players are pictured leaving the hotel, and despite young fans asking for autographs, the players walk straight past, ignoring their requests and barely - at best - acknowledging the fans who have turned up early to wait for the players.

There have been reactions aplenty to the footage, with Piers Morgan retweeting it, saying: “Selfish arrogant pr*cks.” Former Leeds player Brian Deane added: “I’m not one to say too much on these issues because I was a player and occasionally was in poor form and felt embarrassed about it, however signing an autograph for a supporter is a way of keeping supporters well supporting you .”

Meanwhile, fans are predictably just as upset. Here is what some fans have had to say.

_Stonyd - “That is so poor, so arrogant. Leeds fans don’t deserve that, especially that little lad just waving and hoping for an acknowledgment”

MikeGore2 - “When I used to steward at the Hotel in Leeds. The great Marcelo always had pens, key rings, photos etc for the kids. How things have changed eh!! Very sad state of affairs.”

GhostRhubarb - “It doesn’t take much does it.”

Guilforda - “Such a shame they players have lost that connection with fans these days, although I wouldn’t know half of these players anyway.”

Piranhafish70 - “That is really, really sad. Give the fans and the little kid some acknowledgement at least. They stuck around for you even after being beaten @LUFC have a word with the well paid players.”

