Helpless Leeds United set for imminent further blow barely 24 hours after Bournemouth setback
Leeds United are heading for a further blow in the club’s desperate fight for Premier League survival, barley 24 hours after Sunday’s limp 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth.
The Whites fell to an 18th defeat of the season in Sunday’s clash on the south coast but remain fifth-bottom following fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest’s defeat at Brentford on Saturday. Leeds are still ahead of Forest on goal difference and one point clear of the drop zone in which Leicester City currently fill the third and final relegation spot in 17th place. There is then another point back to second-bottom Everton who are two points behind the Whites. Southampton are then four points behind the Toffees at the bottom.
However, Everton take on Leicester at the King Power this evening and Leicester’s superior goal difference means that Leeds and Forest will both definitely drop another place this evening, no matter what the result is in the 8pm kick-off.
It means Leeds are set to approach next weekend’s trip to league leaders and long odds-on title favourites Manchester City with only goal difference separating them from the division’s drop zone. United’s goal difference is currently eight goals better than Forest’s who are going to be second bottom by close of play tonight.
A draw or victory for Leicester would be enough to take Dean Smith’s side up two places above both Leeds and Forest into 16th place. Everton’s minus 25 goal difference means that they would stay second-bottom even with a draw but a win for Sean Dyche’s side would send the Toffees up three places from 19th to 16th and leave Forest and Leicester in the drop zone. Leicester’s goal difference is minus 13 which is 11 goals better than United’s.