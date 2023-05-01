Helpless Leeds United set for imminent further blow barely 24 hours after Bournemouth setback

The Whites fell to an 18th defeat of the season in Sunday’s clash on the south coast but remain fifth-bottom following fourth-bottom Nottingham Forest’s defeat at Brentford on Saturday. Leeds are still ahead of Forest on goal difference and one point clear of the drop zone in which Leicester City currently fill the third and final relegation spot in 17th place. There is then another point back to second-bottom Everton who are two points behind the Whites. Southampton are then four points behind the Toffees at the bottom.

However, Everton take on Leicester at the King Power this evening and Leicester’s superior goal difference means that Leeds and Forest will both definitely drop another place this evening, no matter what the result is in the 8pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Leeds are set to approach next weekend’s trip to league leaders and long odds-on title favourites Manchester City with only goal difference separating them from the division’s drop zone. United’s goal difference is currently eight goals better than Forest’s who are going to be second bottom by close of play tonight.

FURTHER SETBACK: Heading Leeds United's way. Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images.