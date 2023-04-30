Supporters Advisory Board call for huge Leeds United changes in statement blast

The fifth-bottom Whites approached Sunday afternoon's clash on the south coast having taken just one point from their last four games in which head coach Javi Gracia's side had conceded 14 goals.

Leeds could still have moved four points clear of the drop zone with a victory at Bournemouth but the Whites limped to a 4-1 defeat which leaves the club fifth-bottom and just one point clear of the drop zone with only four games left.

The Whites will definitely drop another place on Monday evening when second-bottom Everton visit third-bottom Leicester City and three of United's last four games are against sides in the top six, starting with next weekend's visit to leaders Manchester City. A home clash against Newcastle United is then on the agenda before a visit to West Ham United and then season finale at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

NO CONFIDENCE: In head coach Javi Gracia and the Whites board from the Leeds United Supporter's Advisory Board. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

Now, Leeds United’s Supporters Advisory Board have seen enough and are calling for “immediate changes to be made to the first team coach and to those responsible for the recruitment of the managers and players who have been brought in over the last 14 months.”

A statement released after Sunday’s 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth read: “After the result and performance of the team today, the Leeds United Supporters Advisory Board (SAB) would like to place on record its lack of faith in the current management team at the club.

"The SAB have been supportive of many decisions this year and will always work with the club to improve the way the club connects with its supporters and communities, so it is only right that we also address the current performances and the situation we are now faced with.

"Leeds United fans have, and will always, support our club through its ‘ups and downs’, but with four games left this situation is no longer sustainable. The narrow escape from relegation last season should have been the catalyst for a season of growth but this season has now turned into a humiliating disaster.

"The appointment of Jesse Marsch, a style of play so different from that of Marcelo Bielsa, the sacking of Marcsh after the transfer window had closed, the hiring of a of a fifth-choice manager, the purchase of a £35m striker who has played hardly any minutes in a relegation dogfight, the costly and embarrassing mistakes made in the Jean Kevin Augustin case… there have been far too many questionable decisions and people must be made accountable.

"The players must also take responsibility for their abject performances and lack of professional pride since half time against Crystal Palace. To pull on that famous white shirt is something that us fans can only dream of, yet it seems that some of the squad don’t have the fight for this battle.

"We are therefore asking for immediate changes to be made to the first team coach and to those responsible for the recruitment of the managers and players who have been brought in over the last 14 months.

