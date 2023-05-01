Ally McCoist is ‘very, very worried’ about Leeds United’s survival chances after their latest setback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds face Manchester City, Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham to finish the season, and it will be a tough task - to say the least - for them to beat the drop unless they rapidly pick up form.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Rangers legend McCoist spoke about Leeds’ survival chances, and he is not convinced Gracia’s men have what it takes to beat the drop.

“It ended up being not a bad point because they could have lost it, but Bamford should have won it for them,” he said when reflecting on the Leicester draw. “That was massive. Leicester were slightly the better team and should have won the game. I know Vardy had one correctly ruled out later in the game. But he looked lively, and then Bamford, I felt for him. What a chance to win the game, and that would have given them a real boost.

“But I’m worried about them. I really am. You cannot lose the amount of goals that Leeds United are losing and expect to stay in the division. It’s as simple as that. They certainly haven’t got enough goals in them to counter that. They are losing fives and fours, and apparently it’s a record amount of goals that a team has lost in April.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Gracia’s role in the situation, McCoist added: “I heard Darren Ambrose about watching the Leeds side under Javi Gracia, and I found myself agreeing with him.