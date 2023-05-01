A 45-second clip of the youngster waving and smiling at his heroes, many of whom failed to acknowledge his presence, has gone viral with millions of views and fierce criticism of the players' actions.

The YEP understands the young boy travelled from Southampton with his family to try and get autographs and although a longer version of the video shows Luke Ayling offering a fist-bump, numerous others, including club captain Liam Cooper, did not even make eye contact. Winger Crysencio Summerville, headphones on, was engrossed in his phone. Illan Meslier was also checking his mobile, along with Weston McKennie and Willy Gnonto. A security guard then obscured the young boy from view as other players trooped past.

A Leeds fan who was present when the team departed the hotel to get the bus to the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth told the YEP that while a few made an effort to greet their young well-wisher, the actions of the majority spoke to a disconnect between top flight players and the public, and the issues faced by relegation-threatened Leeds as a club.

"Three players interacted with the little kid - Ayling fist bumped him, [Adam] Forshaw stopped and signed for him and [Jack] Harrison did," he said.

"He told Harrison that his mum fancied him. Gracia spent a lot of time with him and signed for him.

"This is exactly what's wrong with Premier League football. Some of these players have kids, it doesn't make sense. I think it's a wider issue in football. I don't think the club can defend it. The wider story is that the club is broken from top to bottom."

The club's policy is for players to sign autographs upon arrival at their hotel for matches and again when they set off on their morning team walk. Once they've had their team meeting, however, players are instructed to get straight on the coach in order to arrive at the stadium 90 minutes before kick-off. But the YEP understands the scenes caught on camera at the Hilton in Bournemouth and the lack of effort made to even acknowledge the presence of supporters in the foyer is seen as indefensible by the club.

VIDEO NASTY - The Leeds United squad arriving at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, a short while after a video was taken showing a number of players ignoring a young fan at the team hotel. The Whites went on to lose 4-1 and faced the wrath of fans in the ground and online. Pic: Getty

The issue was brought to the attention of social media prior to a 4-1 humiliation at Bournemouth that heightened the Whites' relegation fears and led to calls for drastic change by the Supporters Advisory Board. What makes the actions of certain players so baffling is that the Leeds squad have built up a reputation for going the extra mile for fans, the younger element in particular, hosting them at Thorp Arch and even making home visits.

Just a few days prior to the Bournemouth game the likes of Stuart Dallas welcomed a group of kids to the training ground and posed for pictures in reception, while Gracia held his pre-game press conference upstairs.