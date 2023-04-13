Former Chile manager Martin Lasarte doesn’t believe Uruguay should appoint former Leeds United favourite Marcelo Bielsa as their new boss. The 67-year-old has been heavily linked with taking the role over recent times.

He has been out of action since departing Elland Road in February last year and has been carefully weighing up his next move. His name emerged in the running for Premier League jobs such as Bournemouth and Everton earlier this season but he didn’t end up returning to England.

Bielsa is no stranger to turning his hand to international management and has had spells with Argentina and Chile in the past. He has also had club stints at Atlas, Espanyol, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lazio and Lille in the past.

Lasarte wants to see Uruguay appoint someone who is Uruguayan instead and has told Radio Carve (via Minutod): “I don’t like that a foreign coach comes to direct the Uruguayan team. This was the chance for a Uruguayan coach to lead the team, the time to do a long-term project,

“For me, Diego Alonso was not a bad option for him to continue in office. But there are some who think that everything is wrong, that everything must be swept away and an Argentine coach brought in.”

Uruguay sacked Diego Alonso after they were eliminated from the World Cup in Qatar last winter and haven’t replaced him yet. Bielsa is in the frame as he hunts for a new home after his exit from Leeds and he has a big decision to make if they come calling.