Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch slammed for what he has just done

Richard Keys has slammed former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch for turning down the chance to manage both Southampton and Leicester City. The sports presenter believes the American must ‘really rate himself’ after he decided not to jump back into a job in the Premier League at this moment in time.

The 49-year-old was dismissed from his post at Elland Road in February after a poor run of form and was replaced by Javi Gracia. He has since been weighing up his next move in the game and hasn’t been short of offers from England.

However, he chose not to take on a relegation battle with either Southampton and Leicester. Keys has had his say on this on his Blog: “I’d love it if someone would explain to me how it is that a man, recently sacked by a club battling for their PL lives, has the temerity to turn down two offers to stay in England and continue to work in the PL? Marsch must really rate himself.

“Ok. Southampton - a great club by the way and a gorgeous area to live and work in - apparently only wanted to employ Marsch until the end of the season. So nothing permanent. Maybe Marsch felt that was too much of a gamble, but if he’s as good as he clearly thinks he is, he’d have kept them up wouldn’t he?

“No sooner had he said ‘no’ - Leicester came along. Leicester - recent FA Cup winners and former PL champions. Another great club, with a training centre second to none.

He added: “We’re told terms were all but agreed on a three-year deal, but then Marsch watched the defeat by Bournemouth - and after a ‘long consultation’ with his coaches he decided to back away - and I’m quoting from what I’ve read - Marsch didn’t want to work in the C’ship next season.

“What? Again - surely this modern day super coach would’ve kept them up? And if he hadn’t - what’s wrong with working in the C’ship? If Burnley can p*** it (no disrespect intended Vinny) then surely Leicester would? Marsch would’ve won more games than he ever has in a season - had fun doing it - and made himself a hero. It would’ve been a blast. Who does he think he is?”

Leeds turned to Marsch back in February 2022 and he kept the Yorkshire club up last term on the final day of the season following an away win at Brentford. However, the former RB Leipzig boss struggled during his second campaign with the Whites.