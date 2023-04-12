Leeds United fan David Ellis, 39, was filmed making the gestures during his side's clash with Aston Villa at Elland Road last October. He admitted a racially aggravated public order offence and was jailed for 16 weeks at Leeds Magistrates' Court on April 6.

Footage of Ellis, of York, making the gestures was shared on social media, where it was seen by police officers, who launched an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Rob Kennerley, from West Yorkshire Police, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Ellis for his abhorrent behaviour and hope it sends a strong message that racism will not be tolerated at football matches or in any other walks of life.

Leeds United fan David Ellis, 39, was filmed making the gestures during his side's clash with Aston Villa at Elland Road last October (Photo: James Hardisty)