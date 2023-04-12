News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United fan jailed for making racist gestures at Elland Road during clash against Aston Villa

A football fan who made racist gestures at a Premier League match has been jailed.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 12th Apr 2023, 17:18 BST- 1 min read

Leeds United fan David Ellis, 39, was filmed making the gestures during his side's clash with Aston Villa at Elland Road last October. He admitted a racially aggravated public order offence and was jailed for 16 weeks at Leeds Magistrates' Court on April 6.

Footage of Ellis, of York, making the gestures was shared on social media, where it was seen by police officers, who launched an investigation.

Detective Sergeant Rob Kennerley, from West Yorkshire Police, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Ellis for his abhorrent behaviour and hope it sends a strong message that racism will not be tolerated at football matches or in any other walks of life.

“As we have seen with this incident, other fans will rightly take exception to this type of behaviour and are prepared to challenge it as completely unacceptable."