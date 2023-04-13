Roberts has missed a dozen games for the Championship strugglers but new boss Gareth Ainsworth admits he may be able to count on the Leeds loanee for their remaining games this season, starting at the weekend as they prepare to host Coventry City.

The 24-year-old’s season-long loan at Loftus Road appeared to have come to a premature end when it was revealed Roberts had sustained a calf injury that was set to keep him sidelined for an extended period of time. However, with five matches of the R’s campaign still to go, Roberts is back in the fold according to Ainsworth.

“He could be involved [versus Coventry]. He’s looking sharp in training now, which is great. He’s been out a long time and we’ve got to be careful because we don’t want any recurrences with Tyler,” the head coach said, as quoted by West London Sport.

Queens Park Rangers' Tyler Roberts during the Sky Bet Championship match at MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture date: Saturday January 28, 2023. (Picture credit: Ian Hodgson/PA)

Roberts had returned to Leeds’ Thorp Arch training base after sustaining his calf injury to undergo treatment and rehabilitation. At the time, the Welsh international shared an update with supporters on social media, which read: "So last week I received news that my injury was not as close to healing as first expected.

"This was incredibly frustrating and upsetting as I worked so hard to come back and be the best version of myself to help the team, but now with this setback the time being on the sidelines has increased.

"As a footballer this is the most low and depressing time you can have. I will continue to walk by faith and work just as hard to hopefully be back out there soon.

"It's clear that we have been through a rough time recently but I have confidence knowing that the lads are working hard on the training pitch to change this around and they will.

"Thank you to all the QPR fans for your continued support and patience, it doesn't go unnoticed,” he said.

Ainsworth hoped to have Roberts back towards the end of the season but could not provide any guarantees, however it now appears the Wales man will have a part to play in the London club’s battle to avoid relegation to League One.

