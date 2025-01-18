Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are the last Championship promotion hopeful to play this weekend.

Leeds United have been handed a fresh Championship promotion boost with a place in the top-two virtually guaranteed for another weekend.

Daniel Farke’s side host Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on Sunday as they look to extend a nine-game unbeaten run. The Whites return home to a place where they have taken an incredible 28 points from a possible 30 on offer, having drawn 3-3 at Hull City last time out in the league.

Despite that disappointing result, Leeds went into this weekend top of the Championship and their chances of staying there were boosted on Friday as Sunderland and Burnley drew 0-0. A thrilling game at Turf Moor ended goalless eventually, with Scott Parker’s Clarets missing out on the chance to go top.

But it could have been much worse for Burnley, who conceded two late penalties but have James Trafford to thank for saving them both. The goalkeeper earned his side a vital point, twice diving to his right to deny Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor, who was inconsolable after full-time.

And the Black Cats frontman took to social media after the dust settled. He wrote on X: “Feel like a big slap in the face, and the worst day of my life because all of us know how I love this club. Even if only act on the pitch can make forgive, I would like to apologise on my teammates, every single fans and all the person of this club for what happened tonight. I feel really ashamed, but I promise you that I will come back stronger from this! See you Tuesday, HWTL. And also Big love for all messages of support from the real ones.”

Had Isidor converted either penalty, then Sunderland would almost certainly have gone on to win the clash and do the double over Burnley. The Black Cats would have deserved all three points as well, having created the better chances against a stern Clarets defence.

"He's disappointed like the team but football is like that," Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris told the Sunderland Echo of Isidor. "You can make mistakes but you have to learn from them. It's the best way to improve and grow. The team is still young and learning from experiences, this will be a big one for sure. I am sure he can put this behind him, 100%. You have to do it when you are a player with his talent and ambition. You have to deal with difficult experiences. The keeper made two good saves, they weren't poor penalties.”

The result stopped Burnley from going top but Leeds could lose their frontrunner status by the time Wednesday come to Elland Road. Sheffield United currently sit third but are only one point short, with victory at home to Norwich City on Saturday enough to see them climb into first.

But Leeds virtually guaranteed to be in the automatic promotion places come kick-off on Sunday which offers an insurance package for Farke’s men. They will look to open up some breathing space on third and fourth, however, and victory over Wednesday would see them pull at least three points clear of those sitting outside the automatic promotion places.