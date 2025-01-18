Leeds United lineup vs Sheffield Wednesday predicted as Daniel Farke makes goalkeeper decision and replaces Struijk

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 18th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke will have to do without Pascal Struijk and Patrick Bamford for this weekend's visit of Sheffield Wednesday.

The Whites were hit with news of Struijk's hamstring injury earlier this week and will now have to do without the central defender for the next three weeks, Farke confirmed on Friday.

Bamford, meanwhile, continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring issue of his own and is expected to sit out Leeds' fixtures for the rest of the month.

Fortunately for Leeds, the decision to rest Joel Piroe against Harrogate Town in the FA Cup Third Round last weekend has paid off with the striker reporting for training fully fit this week. United's top scorer is back in contention to start after some muscular issues.

Here is the starting XI we expect Farke to name in this Sunday's Yorkshire derby.

Farke made it clear that he would not cast his No. 1 aside following the errors at Hull a few weeks ago. Expect the Frenchman to replace Karl Darlow who deputised as planned in the cup.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Farke made it clear that he would not cast his No. 1 aside following the errors at Hull a few weeks ago. Expect the Frenchman to replace Karl Darlow who deputised as planned in the cup. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The full-back was also rested for the visit of Harrogate last weekend and it probably did him a world of good after a hectic festive schedule.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

The full-back was also rested for the visit of Harrogate last weekend and it probably did him a world of good after a hectic festive schedule. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
In Struijk's absence, Rodon's solidity and consistency in performances will be vital to Leeds over the next few weeks.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

In Struijk's absence, Rodon's solidity and consistency in performances will be vital to Leeds over the next few weeks. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Whites' skipper will most likely partner his fellow countryman Rodon at centre-half, as they did at the same time last year.

4. CB: Ethan Ampadu

The Whites' skipper will most likely partner his fellow countryman Rodon at centre-half, as they did at the same time last year. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
It feels a long time since Junior Firpo was last starting regularly for Leeds, between suspensions and injuries, but he's back fit once again and will be crucial to Leeds if he can rediscover early 2024 form.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

It feels a long time since Junior Firpo was last starting regularly for Leeds, between suspensions and injuries, but he's back fit once again and will be crucial to Leeds if he can rediscover early 2024 form. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Responsible for the howitzer against Hull, Tanaka will hope to replicate that strike against another Yorkshire rival from the start this weekend.

6. CM: Ao Tanaka

Responsible for the howitzer against Hull, Tanaka will hope to replicate that strike against another Yorkshire rival from the start this weekend. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeSheffield Wednesday
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice