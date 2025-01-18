The Whites were hit with news of Struijk's hamstring injury earlier this week and will now have to do without the central defender for the next three weeks, Farke confirmed on Friday.

Bamford, meanwhile, continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring issue of his own and is expected to sit out Leeds' fixtures for the rest of the month.

Fortunately for Leeds, the decision to rest Joel Piroe against Harrogate Town in the FA Cup Third Round last weekend has paid off with the striker reporting for training fully fit this week. United's top scorer is back in contention to start after some muscular issues.

Here is the starting XI we expect Farke to name in this Sunday's Yorkshire derby.

GK: Illan Meslier Farke made it clear that he would not cast his No. 1 aside following the errors at Hull a few weeks ago. Expect the Frenchman to replace Karl Darlow who deputised as planned in the cup.

RB: Jayden Bogle The full-back was also rested for the visit of Harrogate last weekend and it probably did him a world of good after a hectic festive schedule.

CB: Joe Rodon In Struijk's absence, Rodon's solidity and consistency in performances will be vital to Leeds over the next few weeks.

CB: Ethan Ampadu The Whites' skipper will most likely partner his fellow countryman Rodon at centre-half, as they did at the same time last year.

LB: Junior Firpo It feels a long time since Junior Firpo was last starting regularly for Leeds, between suspensions and injuries, but he's back fit once again and will be crucial to Leeds if he can rediscover early 2024 form.