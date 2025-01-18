Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara has reportedly been axed from the first-team squad at Stade Rennais.

According to French outlet Le Parisien, the Rennes hierarchy is alleged to have selected Kamara as one of four players to train away from the main group whilst new clubs are sought this month.

Kamara only joined the Ligue 1 side last summer, leaving Leeds after one season in which he was an integral part of Daniel Farke's midfield. The Breton club appear intent on selling the Finland international, though, as Le Parisien's report states Kamara and three of his teammates were informed of the decision this week.

"The day after the humiliating defeat in the Coupe de France in Troyes, the sports management through the voice of Frederic Massara informed several players, this Thursday, January 16, that they would henceforth train away from the group, at staggered times, while waiting for a solution to be found this winter," LP report.

Kamara, along with goalkeeper Gauthier Gallon, Baptiste Santamaria and Albert Gronbaek, are the players supposedly axed from the first-team group, which finds itself 14th in Ligue 1 with 10 defeats from their opening 17 matches this season.

The 29-year-old made 40 league appearances for United before agreeing the £8 million switch last summer. He has played 13 times for Rennes, registering one assist and remains contracted at the club until June 2028.