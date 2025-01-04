The Whites went a goal down to Abu Kamara during the opening five minutes at the MKM Stadium but battled back to surge into a commanding 3-1 lead with 15 minutes remaining. However, an Illan Meslier error handed the Tigers a route back into the game, before Kamara struck once more to level proceedings and ensure spoils were shared on Humberside.
Here, Graham Smyth offers the verdict on Leeds players’ individual performances.
1. Illan Meslier - 3/10
Stranded in no man's land for the first, was guilty of a howler for the second and came for a punch he didn't get then wasn't set for the third. | Getty Images
2. Jayden Bogle - 6/10
Had a difficult time of it but won his fair share of battles. Got forward well. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
3. Joe Rodon - 7/10
A couple of shaky moments aside, won lots of headers and produced some nice passes. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
4. Ethan Ampadu - 6/10
A mixed bag. Not fully in control of things defensively but tried to take the game forward for Leeds. Passing wasn't always up to his high standard. | Getty Images
5. Max Wober - 5/10
A poor first half. Hull goalscorer Kamara ran off the left-back to open the scoring. Struggled to get up and down to do both sides well. Improved after the break before being replaced. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
6. Ao Tanaka - 6/10
Couldn't give Leeds the grip they wanted in the centre when Hull had it but scored a screamer and got about the pitch well to challenge and link play. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire
