Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Hull City as one 8, pair given 7s but Illan Meslier low-scores

Graham Smyth
By Graham Smyth

Chief football writer

Published 4th Jan 2025, 17:14 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2025, 17:31 GMT

Leeds United surrendered a 3-1 lead away to Hull City on Saturday afternoon making it back-to-back draws in the Championship during 2025.

The Whites went a goal down to Abu Kamara during the opening five minutes at the MKM Stadium but battled back to surge into a commanding 3-1 lead with 15 minutes remaining. However, an Illan Meslier error handed the Tigers a route back into the game, before Kamara struck once more to level proceedings and ensure spoils were shared on Humberside.

Here, Graham Smyth offers the verdict on Leeds players’ individual performances.

1. Illan Meslier - 3/10

2. Jayden Bogle - 6/10

3. Joe Rodon - 7/10

4. Ethan Ampadu - 6/10

5. Max Wober - 5/10

6. Ao Tanaka - 6/10

