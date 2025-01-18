Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday was picked to kick off a groundb-breaking agreement.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have the chance to open up a gap on their automatic promotion rivals when they host Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

Daniel Farke’s men might not have watched Sunderland’s Friday night trip to Burnley but they will certainly be aware of the result, a 0-0 draw that stopped Scott Parker’s side going top. It could have been much worse for the Clarets, had James Trafford not saved two late penalties to deny an inconsolable Wilson Isidor, but a point is not enough to knock Leeds off top spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United could go top if they beat Norwich City at Bramall Lane this afternoon, but Leeds are safe in the knowledge they will occupy an automatic promotion place come kick-off on Sunday. Wednesday’s visit to Elland Road is the first of two pioneering Championship games and as preparations continue at both ends, the YEP has rounded up all the key information you need to know.

When is Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Leeds will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Elland Road on Sunday, January 19. And the Yorkshire derby will kick off at 12pm.

Is Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday on TV?

It is indeed. Sky Sports picked the Elland Road clash as one of their January TV selections. It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with build-up getting underway at 11.30am.

But in a ground-breaking moment, the Yorkshire derby will also be broadcast live on free-to-air TV. ITV1 will be showing the game, with build-up from 11.10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I stream Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday?

For those on the go or away from a TV screen, worry not. Both Sky Sports and ITV will be streaming the action from their respective websites or apps. Sky Sports have committed to streaming every EFL game outside of the Saturday 3pm blackout, with Sunday’s clash available via their app.

ITV, meanwhile, will stream the game live via their ITVX app. Build-up will start at the same time online as it does on TV.

Why is Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday on ITV?

Sunday’s derby is the first of two pioneering Championship games that will be free to watch for UK viewers, with ITV joining Sky Sports in broadcasting the action live. The historic agreement was confirmed earlier this month, allowing fans without a Sky Sports subscription to watch the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor Birch, Chief Executive of the EFL, said at the time: "The EFL is home to some of the most popular and exciting competitions in world football, and the competition for promotion places is already shaping up to be as competitive as ever across the three divisions as we head into the second half of the season.

"We are delighted that this agreement between the League, ITV and Sky Sports will open them up to an even wider audience, and would like to extend our thanks to both partners for making this possible."

Following Sunday’s game, Middlesbrough vs Sunderland on February 3 has also been picked as part of the agreement. But for now focus is purely on Elland Road and a huge Yorkshire derby.