Leeds United vs Sheffield Wednesday: Daniel Farke on signings, transfer deadline and fitness update
The Whites’ Yorkshire rivals visit Elland Road having lost each of their four opening league fixtures this season under new boss Xisco Munoz.
Darren Moore’s mid-summer departure rocked the South Yorkshire club and as yet the Owls are still to show they have the capacity to perform without the manager instrumental in their promotion from League One last term.
Farke, on the other hand, welcomed new signings Djed Spence, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev to Elland Road this week in what is shaping up to be a positive outcome to the summer transfer window.
The German is expected to field several questions on his new additions, as well as the futures of Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE
Farke on Drameh exit
No, it wasn't a decision against Cody I mentioned several times he’s a brilliant lad, he has also delivered on this on this level [but] in teams who play a bit slightly different in comparison to Leeds
Farke on squad options
I think this is also important for the group that we have a group of players who are really desperate to fight for the shirt and are willing to be successful and start of a new era and let's be honest, you also need it after a few years, a few disappointing years. a bit fresh blood.
Farke on new arrivals in centre-mid
I think they're both capable to play on the holding midfielder position, but also to play the number eight a bit more like box to box naturally, perhaps areas a bit more like the holding midfielder who holds the position and covers the space more, passing and reads the game. Glenn is capable with this to drive for the ball to find sometimes even a finishing pass, a bit more natural number eight position.
Injury update
Mateo Joseph and Ian Poveda back in training. Will be in contention for the matchday squad tomorrow.
Farke on new player availability tomorrow
We have to wait a bit for the confirmation. I'm quite confident with Glen [Kamara], I think he should be available but we're waiting still for the government to come back with the [Gruev] paperwork, we have to wait a bit.
Farke on keeping the squad intact until after the deadline
In this business, you can't give a guarantee but I'll tell you what, we have survived the last eight weeks and without any problems. I think when you compare our situation a few weeks ago with this current situation, I think we're looking at a really, really good place
Farke on whether Leeds will still be active before the deadline
Well, we will stay awake to the final seconds of the window but all managers always want more options and more quality.
Farke on Gruev and Kamara additions
Pretty happy with the two signings in midfield because it was obvious that we needed to strengthen our squad, especially in this position because Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray played each and every second even in the cup games and you can't rely just on over 46 games in the league and two cup competitions.
Farke on incomings
They signed long-term contracts. They are desperate to be here, desperate to play for Leeds United.
Farke on signings
I'm really, really pleased with our signings in the last days. I think a brilliant piece of business, Djed Spence. He has proved especially on this level that he can be outstanding.