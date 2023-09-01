Leeds United transfer deadline day live: Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville latest
Tonight’s 11 o’clock deadline will see teams in England cease player trading for another calendar year and finally assess their available squads for the remainder of 2023/24.
Daniel Farke’s Leeds squad is looking much healthier than it did a number of weeks ago after eight arrivals - two of which were announced yesterday.
Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara both signed on the dotted line at Elland Road on the penultimate day of the window and will supplement the midfield options at Farke’s disposal.
Leeds are expecting to send Cody Drameh out on loan today following Djed Spence’s acquisition. Meanwhile, Luis Sinisterra’s future could dictate whether the Whites delve back into the market for an attacking player, should the Colombian move on.
Follow every twist and turn in the final throes of this summer’s window right here.
Leeds United transfer deadline day LIVE
Gyabi developments
Second tier French outfit Valenciennes have made a bid for young Whites midfielder Darko Gyabi - their second bid and for a permanent switch - according to The Athletic. Fleetwood Town also want to sign Gyabi on loan.
Farke’s key quote - and hope
“I’ll tell you what, we have survived the last eight weeks without any problems, so I think when you compare our situation a few weeks ago with this current situation, I think we’re looking at a really, really good place and I’m pretty sure that we will also survive the last eight hours.”
Eight hours left - here’s Farke on Sinisterra, Gnonto and Summerville (asked if that trio would still be here after the deadline)
'Should I stay or should I go?’
Loans
Fleetwood Town - currently managed by Scott Brown of Celtic and Scottish football fame - is a potential destination for Leeds youngster Darko Gyabi before tonight’s deadline, per The Athletic.
Lewis Bate was also enquired about by the west coast club, but it seems Gyabi is most likely to move there.
Farke press conference coming up
Injury latest
Mateo Joseph is back in training after his ankle injury sustained at the beginning of August.
Summerville stays
While the futures of Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra remain up in the air, it is the YEP’s understanding that Crysencio Summerville will not move on today, despite a £15m bid from Burnley. Leeds value the player at a higher price and are unwilling to part ways with the young Dutchman.