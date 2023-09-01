Leeds United will welcome back attacking pair Ian Poveda and Mateo Joseph for the Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday.

The Whites host the Owls at Elland Road on Saturday in the first game after the transfer deadline. Farke’s squad has been bolstered this week with the arrivals of new boys Djed Spence, Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara and the German has revealed the injury situation is also providing him with more options.

"Mateo Joseph is back in team training, he has had two sessions with the team,” said Farke.

"He could be a topic for the squad tomorrow, not the starting line-up, 90 minutes would be too much. Ian Poveda is back in team training, it’s the same picture. He was just out for two weeks, not that long like Mateo. It's good to have him back."

Leeds will be without a number of senior players with pre-existing injuries but there are no fresh problems for Farke to contend with.

“Sam Byram will miss the game,” he said.

"Daniel James will probably also miss the game and internationals but we're quite confident he's available for the game after the internationals.”

James was omitted from the Wales squad for their September internationals, with boss Rob Page revealing he had seen a scan of the winger’s problem and felt there was no reason to summon James to camp.

INJURED LIST - Daniel James is expected to return for Leeds United after the international break having missed out this week with a groin issue. Pic: Getty

James is one of a number of Whites to have suffered with groin injuries of late. Crysencio Summerville spent time on the sidelines with a similar problem until he returned to the starting line-up at Salford City in midweek, and Byram is also currently out with an adductor strain.